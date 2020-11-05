Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) PT at GBX 168.69

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.69 ($2.20).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 102,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £110,953.80 ($144,961.85).

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

