Brokerages Set The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target at $11.72

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of research firms have commented on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.04. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Michaels Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 155,775 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

