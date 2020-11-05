Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $65.41

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TREX opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

