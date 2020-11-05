Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $112.31

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.