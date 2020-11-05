Brokerages Set Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) PT at $8.00

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $6.86 on Monday. Worley has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from Worley’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

