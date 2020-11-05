Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

