Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

