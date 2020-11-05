Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.11. 3,272,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 6,204,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,480 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

