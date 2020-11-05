California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.