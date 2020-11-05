Canaccord Genuity Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

GOOG stock opened at $1,749.13 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,771.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,526.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,476.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,883,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

