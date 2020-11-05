Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,118 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

