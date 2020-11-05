Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 138 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Netflix were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $496.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.14 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.31. The stock has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.39.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,304 shares of company stock worth $169,542,968. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

