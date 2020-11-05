Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

