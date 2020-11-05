Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $175.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

