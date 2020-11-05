Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 205 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,927,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 219,574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $114.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

