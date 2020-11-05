Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $19.55 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

