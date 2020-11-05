Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $370,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

