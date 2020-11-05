Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $602,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,705,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 41.0% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

PM stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

