Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

NYSE CL opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock worth $6,706,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

