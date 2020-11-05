Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $429,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 338,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 141,775 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 50,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

