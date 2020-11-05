Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 319 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

