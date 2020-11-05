Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,481 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

