Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

