Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of CPLP opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

