Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $17.05. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 45,180 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.25.

In other Carclo plc (CAR.L) news, insider Nick Sanders bought 71,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £9,981.86 ($13,041.36).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

