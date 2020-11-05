Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

