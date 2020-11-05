Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $907.80

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $907.80, but opened at $880.00. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $888.00, with a volume of 596,729 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Get Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 951.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,003.79.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.