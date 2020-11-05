Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 411,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 512,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

The company has a market cap of $278.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

