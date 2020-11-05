Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after buying an additional 262,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after buying an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 118.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after buying an additional 653,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 124.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 489,646 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.