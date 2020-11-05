Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Up 7.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.37 and last traded at $95.51. Approximately 1,163,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,355,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.53.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Catalent by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

