Caterpillar (CAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

10/16/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $155.23 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Caterpillar Inc alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 234,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.