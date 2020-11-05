Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cavco Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.33. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cavco Industries by 232.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.