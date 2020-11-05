Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 8.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 903,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 722,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 65,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.