Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

