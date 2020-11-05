Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

