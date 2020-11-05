Charter Trust Co. Sells 60,836 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 60,836 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

