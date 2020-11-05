Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 278,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 624,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 859.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 3,675.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,809 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

