China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.00. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

About China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.