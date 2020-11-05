Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 6.9%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.46 and last traded at $163.59. 212,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 358,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 10.2% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.