Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 6.9%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.46 and last traded at $163.59. 212,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 358,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.05.
A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 10.2% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
