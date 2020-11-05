Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.83 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.70.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

