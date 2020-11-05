Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.83 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.70.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.
