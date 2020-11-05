Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

