Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

