City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.22 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a PE ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.25.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.30.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

