Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

