Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Clearfield stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clearfield by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

