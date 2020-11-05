ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 176.52%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

