CME Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

CME Group has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CME Group stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

