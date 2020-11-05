Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

