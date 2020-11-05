Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

ETR CBK opened at €4.26 ($5.01) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.16. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.42. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

