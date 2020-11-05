Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

CHCT stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

